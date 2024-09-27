Premier League slammed for 'clinging to absolute secrecy' over Man City ruling as leading sports lawyer fires 'reputation' warning
The Premier League have been criticised by a top sports lawyer for their 'secrecy' surrounding Manchester City's legal battle over sponsorship rules.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- City argued sponsorship rules were anti-competitive
- Vote to change regulations withdrawn this week
- Confusion caused by Premier League 'secrecy'