Player of the Year! Cole Palmer receives England Men's award for outstanding 2024 performances

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeePlayer of the Year! Cole Palmer receives England Men's award for outstanding 2024 performancesC. PalmerEnglandChelseaCole Palmer has been honoured with the England Men's Player of the Year award for 2024, beating competition from Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham. Scored in the Euro 2024 final against Spain