'It's going to be full-blooded!' - Phil Parkinson challenges Wrexham to 'go all out' to win with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side just one game from League One promotion
Phil Parkinson has warned his Wrexham players that this weekend's potential promotion-deciding fixture against Forest Green will be "full-blooded.
- Parkinson warns Wrexham to be ready
- Forest Green struggling at bottom of League Two
- Red Dragons can seal promotion on Saturday