Pep Guardiola aims 'nobody cares' dig at Liverpool after their Carabao Cup triumph as Man City boss quotes Sir Alex Ferguson in savage assessment of wild Wembley celebrations
Pep Guardiola cited Sir Alex Ferguson's quotes as he took a dig at Liverpool after their recent Carabao Cup triumph.
- Guardiola aimed dig at Klopp and Liverpool
- Cited Sir Alex Ferguson's quote on Carabao Cup
- Liverpool beat Chelsea to win Carabao Cup on Sunday