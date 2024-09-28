'Mikel has to be more clear' - Pep Guardiola snarls back at Mikel Arteta after Arsenal boss' inside 'information' claim amid 'dark arts' furore following fractious 2-2 draw with Man City
Pep Guardiola hit back at Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal boss claimed to have inside "information" of Manchester City amid "dark arts" furore.
- Man City fought back to draw 2-2 against Arsenal
- City players complained about Arsenal's "dark arts"
- Arteta and Guardiola get involved in a war of words