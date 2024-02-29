Paul Pogba banned for FOUR years! Juventus midfielder punished over doping scandal as he sees football career thrown into doubt after latest ruling
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been handed a four-year ban as a result of failed doping tests, with the Frenchman’s career now thrown into doubt.
- French star failed initial test in September 2023
- 'B' sample also came back positive
- Sanction handed out by relevant authorities