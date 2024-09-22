Paul Mullin warned Wrexham recall is no guarantee of regular starts – with transfer business of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney delivering fierce competition for striking berths
Paul Mullin has been warned that his recall to Wrexham’s starting XI is no guarantee of regular starts, with the Dragons boasting strength in depth.
- Prolific frontman back to full fitness
- Marriott impressed when providing cover
- Coach happy to keep shuffling pack