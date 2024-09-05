Neymar sends out strong message on Rodrygo's Ballon d'Or snub after Real Madrid star joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in being left off shortlist Neymar Rodrygo Real Madrid Brazil Al Hilal LaLiga Champions League

Neymar has sent out a strong message after seeing Rodrygo left off the Ballon d’Or shortlist, claiming his fellow Brazilian is “minimum top five”.