Neymar Rodrygo Brazil World Cup 2022Getty
Chris Burton

Neymar sends out strong message on Rodrygo's Ballon d'Or snub after Real Madrid star joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in being left off shortlist

NeymarRodrygoReal MadridBrazilAl HilalLaLigaChampions League

Neymar has sent out a strong message after seeing Rodrygo left off the Ballon d’Or shortlist, claiming his fellow Brazilian is “minimum top five”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Blancos forward won La Liga & Champions League
  • Club colleagues are on 30-man shortlist
  • International team-mate stunned by omission
Article continues below