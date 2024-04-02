GUTI REAL MADRIDGetty Images
Thomas Hindle

'Much better' - Ex-Real Madrid star Guti reveals whether current Blancos squad would have beaten the Galacticos

Real MadridCarlo AncelottiLaLiga

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti has insisted that the 2023-24 squad is more complete than the 'Galactico' side he played in 20 years ago.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guti claimed Ancelotti's Madrid would beat his own
  • Praised Mbappe for expected arrival in Spain
  • Acknowledged that 2023-24 Madrid is a far superior squad

Editors' Picks