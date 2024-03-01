Kane Musiala Tuchel split 2Getty/GOAL
Thomas Hindle

More points dropped for Bayern Munich! Jamal Musiala sparkles, but Harry Kane goes missing as Die Roten fuel Bayer Leverkusen title dreams with Freiburg draw

Bayern MunichJamal MusialaHarry KaneBundesligaFreiburg vs Bayern MunichFreiburg

Jamal Musiala scored a wondergoal, but the Bayern Munich defence crumbled, and Thomas Tuchel's side settled for a frustrating 2-2 draw on Friday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern overturned early deficit, conceded late
  • Kane held scoreless in disappointing showing
  • Bayer Leverkusen can go 10 points clear with win

Editors' Picks