Marcus Rashford's ketchup bottle is open - but can much-maligned Man Utd forward make the most of ending his six-month goal drought?

The Red Devils striker scored for the first time in 189 days after responding to criticism in the right way at Southampton

Manchester United needed a day in the sun after a gloomy start to the season, and so did Marcus Rashford. They both got it at Southampton. United recorded only their second away league win since February at St. Mary's, and their biggest on the road in 10 months.

Rashford, meanwhile, scored for the first time in any competition since March 17. It was not the longest goal drought of his career, but it felt hugely significant. The last six months have been a deeply unhappy time for the striker.

He became one of the main scapegoats for United's worst season in Premier League history, receiving a stream of criticism online and at games. He was then dropped from the England squad for Euro 2024, the first time he has missed a major international tournament since making his debut.

And despite looking sharper in pre-season, he had made a terrible start to the new campaign. So too had United, and two weeks of doom followed their dismal defeat by Liverpool. There was, then, potential for more pain as United made an ominous start at lowly Southampton and conceded a penalty.

But just a few minutes after Andre Onana kept out Cameron Archer's spot-kick, United were two to the good and Rashford had his goal. And what a goal it was, a curler from outside the box, pinged in off the post. Rashford, at last, had a big smile on his face as he celebrated and soon the fans, many of whom have been on his back for the last year or so, were singing his name. The big question is: how long will the smile last?