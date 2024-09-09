GFX Thomas Tuchel Erik ten Hag Getty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Man Utd told Thomas Tuchel would lift club to a 'completely different position' in just two years as ex-Chelsea star insists German is the 'solution' to problems under Erik ten Hag

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueE. ten HagT. Tuchel

Manchester United have been told that Thomas Tuchel would completely transform the current team amid growing pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • United spoke to Tuchel during the summer
  • German coach turned down Red Devils' approach
  • Club told he would be 'solution' to Ten Hag issues
Article continues below