Man Utd player ratings vs Everton: The Marcus Rashford revival is on - and Joshua Zirkzee isn't a lost cause either! Ruben Amorim earns his first Premier League win as Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes also shine

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee showed they have plenty to offer new Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim as they each scored twice each in a 4-0 win against Everton on Sunday. The forwards have been under fire for worrying performances of late, but Zirkzee's composed finishes and Rashford's apparent revitalisation will have delighted Amorim as he picked up his first Premier League win.

The Portuguese coach will have some complaints about his team's slow and at times worrying start, as Everton managed to poke through their defence, only to fall apart in the final third. The game needed a lucky break to open it up, and it came in the 34th minute when Bruno Fernandes' corner was met by Rashford on the edge of the box, whose shot was deflected in by Jarrad Branthwaite.

Red Devils transfer target Branthwaite had a fantastic start to the game, but his audition in front of Amorim quickly turned into a disaster when Amad Diallo caught him in possession and found Fernandes to square for Zirkzee to fire in his second goal of the season.

United had the game dead and buried 22 seconds into the second half. Everton's kick-off made it all the way back to Jordan Pickford, whose punt up field was won by United and a quick burst forward ended with Amad feeding Rashford through to poke it into the net. The England international has now scored in both of Amorim's league matches in charge and struck twice in the same Premier League match for the first time since February 2023.

The home side didn't stop there, though. Amad was crucial once again in driving into Everton's half, and it was he who won the ball back and made his way into the box before squaring for a simple Zirkzee finish.

