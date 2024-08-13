Man Utd legend admits he'd 'choose Darwin Nunez over Rasmus Hojlund any day of the week' as Liverpool star told he is missing just one thing to become best striker in Premier League
Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has admitted he'd take Liverpool's Darwin Nunez over Rasmus Hojlund "any day of the week".
- Man Utd legend picks Nunez over Hojlund
- Revealed how Uruguayan can be the best in the Premier League
- Hojlund out with injury for six weeks