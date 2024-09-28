Man Utd & INEOS have listened to Cristiano Ronaldo over need for rebuild, says ex-Red Devils star

GettyGill ClarkMan Utd & INEOS have listened to Cristiano Ronaldo over need for rebuild, says ex-Red Devils starManchester UnitedC. RonaldoPremier LeagueAl Nassr FCFormer Manchester United striker Louis Saha says the club have listened to Cristiano Ronaldo about the need for a rebuild at Old Trafford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRonaldo called on United to rebuildRed Devils have not won league title since 2013Saha says club have listened to superstarFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below