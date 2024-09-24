Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag admits he 'would have preferred' different Europa League opponents as Dutchman prepares to 'hurt' FC Twente

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeMan Utd boss Erik ten Hag admits he 'would have preferred' different Europa League opponents as Dutchman prepares to 'hurt' FC TwenteE. ten HagManchester UnitedManchester United vs TwenteEuropa LeagueTwenteManchester United boss Erik ten Hag claimed he would have loved to avoid facing FC Twente in Europa League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag did not want to face Twente Began professional career at the Dutch clubMan Utd kick-off Europa League campaign on WednesdayArticle continues below