Man Utd dealt massive defensive blow as Erik ten Hag reveals four more defenders are doubts for Community Shield clash against Man City - with Leny Yoro already ruled out
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that four more players are doubtful for the Community Shield clash due to injury.
- Man Utd's injury blow ahead of Community Shield
- Four defenders likely to miss the clash
- Face rivals Manchester City on Saturday