Man Utd ready to battle Real Madrid for free signing of Alphonso Davies with Bayern Munich contract set to expire

Manchester United are set to compete with Real Madrid to secure the signature of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.

  • Man Utd join race to sign Davies
  • Real Madrid remain favourites to sign full-back
  • Canadian defender will become free agent next summer
