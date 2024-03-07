BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Julian Alvarez Erling Haaland Matheus Nunes Manchester City 2023-24Getty
Aditya Gokhale

'F*cking hard!' - Man City's key attribute outlined by Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup after dominant Champions League victory

Manchester CityManchester City vs FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnChampions LeaguePremier League

Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup has outlined exactly what makes Manchester City one of the best teams in the world.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Neestrup outlines what Manchester City do well
  • Says Guardiola's side work 'very hard'
  • Holders ease past Copenhagen

Editors' Picks