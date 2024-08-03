Man City turned down? Bruno Guimaraes commits his future to Newcastle despite links to Pep Guardiola's side

GettySuraj RadiaMan City turned down? Bruno Guimaraes commits his future to Newcastle despite links to Pep Guardiola's sideBruno GuimaraesManchester CityTransfersNewcastlePremier LeagueBruno Guimaraes has all but ended speculation linking him to Manchester City after outlining his commitment to Newcastle.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuimaraes 'more dedicated than ever' to NewcastleBrazil international was wanted by Man City & ArsenalGuimaraes captained Newcastle in recent friendlyArticle continues below