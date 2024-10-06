West Ham United FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Lucas Paqueta learns date of spot-fixing hearing which could see him receive 'lifetime ban'

L. PaquetaWest HamPremier League

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is expected to face a hearing in March 2025 over his alleged role in a spot-fixing scandal.

  • Paqueta's hearing set to start early next year
  • Could face a lifetime ban if guilty
  • Midfielder still eligible for West Ham
