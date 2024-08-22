'Insane business' - Liverpool fans claim they've 'rinsed' Brentford again after agreeing Sepp van den Berg fee as Xabi Alonso's plan is left on the brink of ruin
Liverpool fans believe they have secured a brilliant deal for Sepp van den Berg as the 22-year-old closes in on a move to Brentford.
- £25m ($33m) fee agreed with Brentford and Leverkusen
- Bees closing in as German side must sell first
- Liverpool fans delighted with potential deal