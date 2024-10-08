Lionesses star Hannah Hampton pulls out of Chelsea's starting XI for Champions League clash with Real Madrid with Catarina Macario and Erin Cuthbert already missing
Lionesses star Hannah Hampton had to withdraw from Chelsea's starting XI ahead of the Champions League group stage clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday.
- Hampton was in Chelsea XI to face Real Madrid
- Goalkeeper was a late withdrawal before kick-off
- Macario and Cuthbert also absent for Blues