Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024 Champions CupGetty
Chris Burton

Lionel Messi ‘understands a lot of English’ but isn’t at Sergio Busquets’ level as USMNT star Julian Gressel reveals how ex-Barcelona stars are faring on the language front at Inter Miami

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFJulian GresselSergio BusquetsJordi AlbaLuis Suarez

Lionel Messi “understands a lot of English” but is not at Sergio Busquets’ level, says Inter Miami team-mate and USMNT star Julian Gressel.

  • Argentine icon moved to America in 2023
  • Part of a large Spanish-speaking community
  • Is able to interact with club colleagues
