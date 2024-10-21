Lionel Messi claims record that eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo can’t match! Another entry in the history books for Inter Miami & Argentina superstar
Lionel Messi has claimed another record at Inter Miami, with eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo unable to match the Argentine’s achievement.
- South American is Herons' all-time leading scorer
- Boasts the same standing with Barcelona & Argentina
- CR7 tops the charts for Real Madrid & Portugal