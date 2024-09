This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Why Lionel Messi has MLS rivals ‘a little bit scared’ – with Inter Miami preparing to welcome Argentine superstar back from injury L. Messi Major League Soccer J. Gressel Inter Miami CF Julian Gressel says the return to action of Lionel Messi after injury should have Inter Miami’s MLS rivals feeling “a little bit scared”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below All-time great recovering from ankle knock

No risks being taken on his fitness

Could return after the international break Article continues below