'Lionel Messi didn't care that much' - PSG 'much more of a team' after offloading 'Dons of the dressing room' as Kylian Mbappe praised for 'calming his ego'
Paris Saint-Germain have become "much more of a team" this season following Lionel Messi's exit, according to French football expert Julien Laurens.
- PSG on course to win four trophies this season
- Mentality has improved after summer exits
- Mbappe has also kept ego in check