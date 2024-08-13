'We all know how this ends' - Surprise Man City hearing news leaves rival fans fearing 'slap on the wrist' over 115 FFP charges with 'plenty of time to take judge on a nice holiday'
News of Manchester City’s 115-charge FFP case being heard in September has rival fans claiming to “know how this ends”, with ruling predictions made.
- Premier League champions charged in 2023
- Case could be completed by end of the year
- Speculation raging regarding possible sanctions