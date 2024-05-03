Pep Guardiola's side could be set for a big shake-up this summer, with doubts over the future of two key players

If it ain't broke, don't fix it, goes the old saying. And it could easily apply to Manchester City's midfield. For all the changes the club have undergone in Pep Guardiola's eight years in charge, the make-up of the middle of the park at the Etihad Stadium has been remarkably consistent.

Rodri has been anchoring the midfield since he joined in 2019 and his two partners have been there even longer, with Bernardo Silva moving to City from Monaco in the summer of 2017 and Kevin De Bruyne arriving two years before.

All three have been constant presences, contributing in their own way to the club's incredible haul of 16 trophies under Guardiola, which could easily expand to 18 within the next three weeks.

There was a major last summer when Ilkay Gundogan left for Barcelona and the team faced a massive setback when De Bruyne was ruled out for the first five months of the season after tearing his hamstring. It is to the credit of Guardiola and Phil Foden that City are stil on course to secure record fourth consecutive league title, in addition to reaching the FA Cup final.

But big changes could be on the horizon as the futures of Bernardo and De Bruyne look unclear. So, what will City's midfield look like next season?