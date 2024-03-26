Jude Bellingham hits back at 'negative' England reaction as Real Madrid star tells onlookers to have some 'perspective' after Three Lions fail to beat Brazil and Belgium ahead of Euro 2024
Jude Bellingham has urged England fans to "keep perspective" after his late goal against Belgium saved his side from two successive losses.
- Bellingham the hero against Belgium
- England winless in two friendlies
- Real star urges "perspective" ahead of Euro 2024