Jamie Vardy ranked above Harry Kane & Wayne Rooney among English strikers as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca heaps praise on his ex-Leicester employee
Enzo Maresca has praised Jamie Vardy, labelling him the best English striker in his generation - ranking him above Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.
- Vardy, 37, set to start against Chelsea on Saturday
- The striker scored 20 goals last season under Maresca
- He has 194 Leicester goals since 2012 transfer