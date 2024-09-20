'They are making giant strides' - Jamie Carragher claims William Saliba and Gabriel partnership at Arsenal can emulate legendary Premier League centre-back pairings
Jamie Carragher hailed William Saliba and Gabriel's partnership at Arsenal and tipped them to emulate legendary Premier League centre-back pairings.
- Saliba & Gabriel have been sensational in defence
- Have kept four clean sheets out of five
- Carragher billed them for greatness