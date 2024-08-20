Inter Miami star Luis Suarez shares 'great moments' with Lionel Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo on luxury yacht after treating wife Sofia Balbi & kids to picturesque summer holiday
Luis Suarez, along with his children and wife Sofia Balbi, have enjoyed “great moments” with Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo on a luxury yacht.
- Ex-Barcelona forwards reunited in Florida
- Argentine icon currently nursing an injury
- Has been relaxing away from the field