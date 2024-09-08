RodrygoGetty Images
Mitchell Fretton

'I deserved it' - Rodrygo 'upset' over Ballon d'Or snub as Real Madrid star suggests he's being penalised for his versatility

Real MadridRodrygoBrazilLaLiga

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has admitted he was "upset" after being left off the final 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.

  • Rodrygo snubbed from Ballon d'Or list
  • Won Champions League and La Liga last season
  • Seven Real Madrid team-mates nominated
