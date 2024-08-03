GFX Alessia Russo holiday 2024Getty/GOAL/instagram/alessia
Suraj Radia

'The most special holiday' - England star Alessia Russo enjoys boat trips with family in summer break - but Arsenal attacker still finds time to work out ahead of new WSL season

Alessia RussoArsenal WomenWomen's footballWSL

Alessia Russo shared snaps of her pre-season holiday but the Arsenal Women's star still kept on top of her fitness ahead of the new season.

  • Russo enjoyed summer break with family and friends
  • England international posted snaps to social media
  • Russo was pictured working out during holiday
