Revealed: Herve Renard has no intention of continuing as France women's head coach beyond Paris Olympics

Herve RenardFranceSummer OlympicsWomen's football

Herve Renard is set to leave his role as head coach of France's women's national team after the Olympic Games this summer.

  • Renard likely to leave France role after Olympics
  • Coach took over ahead of World Cup last year
  • But set to depart after less than 18 months in charge

