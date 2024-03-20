Revealed: Herve Renard has no intention of continuing as France women's head coach beyond Paris Olympics

Getty ImagesAmeé RuszkaiRevealed: Herve Renard has no intention of continuing as France women's head coach beyond Paris OlympicsHerve RenardFranceSummer OlympicsWomen's footballHerve Renard is set to leave his role as head coach of France's women's national team after the Olympic Games this summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRenard likely to leave France role after OlympicsCoach took over ahead of World Cup last yearBut set to depart after less than 18 months in charge