'He's alive!' - Man Utd fans express relief as Tyrell Malacia spotted in public for first time in almost a YEAR

Manchester UnitedTyrell MalaciaPremier League

Manchester United fans have reacted with excitement and relief over a video showing Tyrell Malacia lifting weights after a torrid injury spell.

  • Malacia been out of action since May 2023
  • Left-back makes first public appearance in 11 months
  • Fans delighted as he steps up recovery
