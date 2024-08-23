Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

'I have a problem' - Ashamed Jermaine Jenas apologises for sending 'inappropriate messages' after being sacked by BBC

Jermaine Jenas has admitted to sending "inappropriate" texts to female colleagues and claims he is seeking help after his BBC sacking.

  • Pundit removed from Match of the Day and the One Show
  • Admits to sending inappropriate messages
  • Maintains all messages were consensual
