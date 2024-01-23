Guinea vs Senegal Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you up to date regarding the Afcon game between the defending champions and the National Elephants.

The Africa Cup of Nations defending champions Senegal will be completing their Group C duties on Tuesday with a top-of-the-table clash against Guinea.

The former have maximum points from the two games they have played while the latter have won one and drawn the other.

By collecting another three points in their pool, against the National Elephants, Aliou Cisse's Teranga Lions will be sending a strong statement to their rivals.

A point will be enough for Guinea to finish in the second position and join the leaders in the next phase of the biennial competition.

The odds favour the Group C leaders who have been ruthless from their first game.

