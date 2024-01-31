Gio Reyna is heading to the Premier League! USMNT & Borussia Dortmund star to complete Nottingham Forest loan move as Sevilla transfer talks break down

Borussia Dortmund and USMNT star Gio Reyna is set to complete a move to Nottingham Forest on loan after his talks with Sevilla broke down.

  • Reyna set to complete loan move from Dortmund
  • Will join Nottingham Forest on a six-month loan
  • Will fly to England after Sevilla talks broke down

