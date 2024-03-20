Gary Rowett becomes Birmingham's FOURTH manager of 2023-24 season as Tony Mowbray takes medical leave of absence just two months after being drafted in to replace Wayne Rooney by Tom Brady & Co
Gary Rowett has returned as Birmingham City manager after current boss Tony Mowbray was forced to take a medical leave of absence.
- Mowbray forced to take medical leave
- Rowett comes in as Birmingham boss
- Becomes Blues' fourth manager this term