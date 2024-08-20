Former MLB All-Star Dexter Fowler joins Bournemouth ownership group alongside Michael B. Jordan

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeFormer MLB All-Star Dexter Fowler joins Bournemouth ownership group alongside Michael B. JordanPremier LeagueBournemouthFormer MLB All-Star Dexter Fowler has joined the Bournemouth ownership group alongside actor Michael B. Jordan.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFowler becomes part of Bournemouth ownershipAlso owns minority stake in Ligue 2 club LorientMichael B. Jordan invested in Cherries back in 2022Article continues below