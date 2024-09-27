Former Arsenal and England star drops into League Two! Ex-Gunner joins Bromley and could make his debut this weekend

GettyRichard MillsFormer Arsenal and England star drops into League Two! Ex-Gunner joins Bromley and could make his debut this weekendArsenalBromleyEnglandPremier LeagueLeague TwoTransfersFormer Arsenal defender and England international Carl Jenkinson has joined League Two side Bromley.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJenkinson played for Arsenal and West HamDefender earned one cap for EnglandNow signs for League Two BromleyFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below