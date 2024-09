Pochettino's confidence and ambition were clear to see in his introductory USMNT news conference

After a month of sifting through various reports and waiting for Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine finally arrived and was introduced as the new U.S. men's national team coach in his first press conference in New York City's Hudson Yards.

Here are five takeaways from Pochettino's inaugural comments as the new USMNT coach.