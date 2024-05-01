Jude Bellingham Real MadridGetty
Gill Clark

Ex-Real Madrid star tells Jude Bellingham he has bigger influence on Blancos dressing room than Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane

Jude BellinghamReal MadridZinedine ZidaneLaLiga

Jude Bellingham has a greater influence on the Real Madrid dressing room than Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane, according to Steve McManaman.

  • Bellingham starring in debut season at Real Madrid
  • Told he has bigger influence than two club legends
  • On course to win La Liga and the Champions League
