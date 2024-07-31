Ex-Everton scout explains why Dele Alli was always a 'strange' signing as injury-plagued midfielder is challenged to 'prove he wants' new contract at Goodison Park
An ex-Everton scout has explained why Dele Alli signing for the club was always "strange", insisting he needs to up his game to earn a new deal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dele's Everton contract expired in June
- Training with Toffees as he targets new deal
- Ex-club scout says Dele signing was "strange"