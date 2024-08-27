Szczesny JuventusGetty Images
Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny announces shock retirement from football after seeing Juventus contract terminated

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34.

  • Szczesny announces retirement
  • Played for Arsenal and Juventus during career
  • Ex-Poland international's 'heart not there anymore'
