'Worst miss of all time' - Erling Haaland torn apart on social media after shocking open goal gaffe for Man City in derby clash with United that leaves Etihad Stadium in stunned silence
Manchester City star Erling Haaland was ripped to shreds on social media after an astonishing miss in a derby clash against Manchester United.
- City were trailing 1-0 moments before interval
- Haaland misses golden chance to equalise
- Fans destroy striker on social media