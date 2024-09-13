Explained: Why Erling Haaland could miss Man City's Premier League clash with Brentford

GettySoham MukherjeeExplained: Why Erling Haaland could miss Man City's Premier League clash with BrentfordErling HaalandManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester City vs BrentfordBrentfordErling Haaland could reportedly miss Manchester City's Premier League clash with Brentford with Pep Guardiola ready to approve a compassionate leave.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHaaland has lost his close friend Ivar EggjaGuardiola is ready to give him time to grieveStriker might sit out the Brentford clashArticle continues below