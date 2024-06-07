England player ratings vs Iceland: Aaron Ramsdale error condemns Three Lions to embarrassing defeat as Harry Kane & Co. fail to fire in Euro 2024 send-off

The Arsenal goalkeeper showed poor reflexes as the Three Lions failed to break down the dogged visitors and were haunted by the tiny nation again

Well, this was not the send-off England had in mind for their final game in preparation for Euro 2024... Instead of a rousing win to boost their confidence for the tournament, they slumped to another shock defeat against Iceland, who have become their bete noire in international football.

This was not as humiliating as their 2-1 defeat to the tiny nation which knocked them out of Euro 2016 and proved the end of Roy Hodgson's reign, but it left a lot of questions about England's status as self-appointed favourites for the tournament. They were unable to break down their opponents, carving out few chances over the 90 minutes, although Harry Kane should have done far better with his effort inside the area after a lovely cross from Cole Palmer.

Iceland scored with their first foray forward as Aaron Ramsdale was too slow to get down to Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson's first-half strike, and the striker should have added a second after the break. Not even the arrival of Bukayo Saka or Trent Alexander-Arnold from the bench could breathe life into England, who faced smatterings of boos as they left the pitch.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley Stadium...